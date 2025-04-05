Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:22 05.04.2025

Some 18 people, including 9 children, killed in Russian attack on Kryvy Rih


Some 18 people, including 9 children, killed in Russian attack on Kryvy Rih
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Some 18 people, including nine children, were killed in a missile strike on Kryvy Rih, the head of Kryvy Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported on Telegram on Saturday.

"As of 00:00, unfortunately, 18 people have already died, including 9 children, 56 injured," he noted.

Separately, Vilkul reported on the consequences of the kamikaze drone attack. According to him, an elderly woman died as a result of the drone strike, who burned down in a private house, and five more people were injured.

He also reported that trams would not run in the morning due to damage to the rails and contact network. Firefighting is ongoing in two places.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, also confirmed the number of dead on Telegram and noted that the number of injured at the moment is 56 people.

"18 is exactly how many people the Russians killed when they fired a missile at Kryvy Rih. Among them are nine children. This terrible reality is extremely difficult to accept. There are 56 injured at the moment," he said.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #missile

