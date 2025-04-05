Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

The introduction of new tariffs by the US presidential administration will not affect the Ukrainian economy and arms supplies to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced.

"The volume of arms supplies does not affect this in any way, this is the first," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday evening.

According to him, Ukraine's trade turnover with the United States of America is "very small."

"The volume we see today is 3.5-3.8 billion in trade turnover between us and the United States of America. We understand what duties were on our metallurgy before - we had 25% on metallurgy even earlier, and then, after the start of the full-scale war, the tariff was reduced and today it has returned. That is, I mean, these are not the volumes that we can talk about today with any problems. For us, this is not a problem," the head of state said.

"It is not very good for the economy, of course. As for the issue of tariffs, they will not affect us, our economy as a whole," Zelenskyy summed up.