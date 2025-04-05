Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:40 05.04.2025

Poroshenko: Ukraine needs national unity in power, competent and professional negotiating delegation

2 min read
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko is convinced that in order to achieve peace, Ukraine needs a coalition of national unity in parliament, a government of national unity, and a competent and professional negotiating delegation.

"If we lose allies in the war, we will pay a very high price for it. It will be radically different from the losses of our partners. They will pay with trade wars. We pay with the lives of our military," Poroshenko said, emphasizing that now the country "needs a coalition of national unity in parliament, a government of national unity, and a competent and professional negotiating delegation."

Poroshenko considers it necessary to "involve not five or six managers, but competent and experienced diplomats, government officials, statesmen, involve parliamentary diplomacy in the negotiations."

He recalled that his business trip to a conference in Florida was blocked, after which he planned "meetings in Mar-a-Lago with President Trump's team."

"The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada must return to reality and ensure the effective work of the parliament. Immediately return the personal income tax to the brigades. Vote on the Verkhovna Rada's appeal to the US Congress on a bipartisan resolution on providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine because the packages adopted under Biden are running out," the leader of European Solidarity said on the air of the Kyiv TV channel.

"We need political unity, democracy, accountability and transparency. Only in this way can we save the country and achieve peace," the politician emphasized.

