16:07 05.04.2025

Yermak-McFaul Group develops 3 comprehensive Action Plans, 18 separate recommendations in three years

The Yermak-McFaul Sanctions Group has developed 3 comprehensive Action Plans and 18 separate recommendations (Working Papers) in three years of its existence on key areas of sanctions policy, these proposals became the basis for specific decisions of the countries of the sanctions coalition, said Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"What was achieved? A ban on the import of Russian coal, marine oil and petroleum products. Sanctions against Gazpromneft, Surgutneftegaz, Lukoil, etc. Restrictions on the shadow fleet and oil traders (Sovcomflot, Rosnefteflot, Sun Ship Management). Control over ship insurance in the Baltic Sea. A ban on the sale of Russian tankers," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

In addition, thanks to the group's work, a number of anti-Russian sanctions were introduced in the financial sector. Thus, more than 20 large Russian banks were disconnected from SWIFT, sanctions were imposed against Gazprombank, Tinkoff, Rosbank, Moscow Exchange, and the National Depository, sovereign assets were frozen, and profits from assets began to be provided for loans to Ukraine through the ERA mechanism.

The group also achieved sanctions against Russian oligarchs, government officials, company executives, propagandists, politicians and their family members, as well as against a number of state-owned enterprises - currently under sanctions are Russian energy, industrial, transport and media structures (KAMAZ, SUKHOI, Russian Railways, RT, Rosatom, etc.).

Developments in the field of export control were also implemented: restrictions on key metals and minerals for the military-industrial complex, investigations into sanctions evasion (the Haas case) and sanctions against companies from third countries (China, Turkey, UAE, Kyrgyzstan).

In the IT sphere, the group achieved the exit of SAP, Oracle, Autodesk from the market and a ban on IT consulting and cloud services.

In the field of nuclear energy, the US has stopped uranium imports for three years. Sanctions were also imposed against Rosatom and its subsidiaries and management.

"The sanctions have yielded results: Russia has less money, less access to technology, more problems in key sectors. The Yermak-McFaul group continues its work. We were the first to start developing mechanisms for sanctions pressure after the large-scale invasion and will continue to do so. The group has already become the main platform for proposals and has united a number of world experts around the sanctions track," Yermak emphasized.

