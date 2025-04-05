Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:55 05.04.2025

Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

Norway's Minister of Finance Jens Stoltenberg and Minister of Defense Tore O. Sandvik confirmed that the increase in support for Ukraine was discussed and approved by the Norwegian Council of State, NRK reported on Friday.

Stoltenberg said that a support package worth 50 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $4.6 billion) was approved in addition to the previous 35 billion kroner. Thus, the total amount of aid to Ukraine in 2025 is 85 billion Norwegian kroner (about $7.8 billion).

"We will triple military support," Stoltenberg said.

