11:35 05.04.2025

Russia launches drone strike on Kherson TPP – Zelenskyy

Russia launched an FPV drone strike on Kherson thermal power plant, this strike is not accidental, since the Russians know that this is an energy facility and it must be protected from any strikes, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today in Kherson – a new targeted strike by a Russian FPV drone on an energy facility – Kherson thermal power plant. Such strikes cannot be accidental – the Russians know that this is an energy facility and that such facilities must be protected from any strikes in accordance with what Russia promised the American side," the president said in an evening address on Friday.

He stressed that "Russian promises end with missiles and drones, bombs or artillery."

"Diplomacy for them is an empty word. And that is why pressure is needed - enough pressure on Russia so that they feel the consequences of every deception, every strike, every day when they take people's lives and prolong the war," Zelenskyy added.

