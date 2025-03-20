Interfax-Ukraine

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

The leaders of the European Union reaffirm their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and stress that they will pursue the approach of "peace through strength".

This was stated unanimously by the 26 leaders of the European Union, excluding Hungary, in a text attached to the conclusions of the European Council meeting, which is taking place in Brussels on Thursday.

“Recalling its previous conclusions, the European Council reaffirms its continued and unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. The European Union maintains its ‘peace through strength’ approach, which requires Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position, with its own robust military and defence capabilities as an essential component. In line with this approach, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, to providing further comprehensive support to Ukraine and its people, as it exercises its inherent right to self-defence against Russia’s war of aggression,” the EU leaders stated.

The European Council reiterates its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law and welcomes all efforts towards achieving such a peace. The Council recalled that the principles to be respected in the peace negotiations were set out in the text adopted on 6 March during a special meeting of the European Council.

