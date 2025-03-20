Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:08 20.03.2025

EU calls on its states to urgently step up military aid to Ukraine - text of summit conclusions

2 min read
 The European Council called on Member States to urgently step up efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent military and defence needs.

“The European Council recalls the initiatives to enhance EU military support to Ukraine, notably that of the High Representative to coordinate increased support by Member States and other participating States, on a voluntary basis, notably on large-calibre artillery ammunition and missiles, as well as the military needs component of the G7 ERA initiative. It calls on Member States to urgently step up efforts to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs,” the text attached to the conclusions of the meeting, which was adopted unanimously by the 26 EU leaders, excluding Hungary, reads.

The EU leaders noted that the military support as well as security guarantees for Ukraine will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States.

“The European Council reaffirms the EU’s strong commitment to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and the other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. In this context, the progress made on establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, within the framework of the Council of Europe, is an important step,” the text says.

EU leaders also assured that they continue to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine in coordination with international partners. “The Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2025, hosted by Italy, will be important in that context,” the text reads.

In addition, the European Council reiterated Ukraine's inalienable right to determine its own destiny on the basis of the UN Charter and international law. “The European Council reiterates the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny, based on the UN Charter and international law. The European Union will intensify support for Ukraine’s reform efforts on its path towards EU membership. The European Council underlines the importance of progress in the negotiating process in line with the merit-based approach, opening clusters when the conditions are met, starting with the fundamentals cluster as soon as possible,” the document reads.

