Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Signals on increasing Ukrainian production and the new program to strengthen European security are wonderful decisions, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"You made a strong signal to the Ukrainian people, to Ukrainian warriors, to civilians, to all our families, and it is great that we are not alone. We feel it and know it. Thank you so much for everything, from the signals to increasing our production and for the signals with the new program to increase European security, that, I think, are great decisions," Zelenskyy said during statements to the media together with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Head of State of Ukraine thanked European leaders for their strong support from the very beginning of the war and for "what has happened throughout this period and last week."