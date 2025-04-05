Ukraine to be represented by law firm in minerals deal talks – Zelenskyy

The minerals deal with the US should be fair and partnership-based, Ukraine will be represented in its negotiations by a law firm, the selection of which is underway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are dealing with the issue of selecting a legal company. We have chosen, in principle, three key companies that have agreed to work and want to work and help represent Ukraine. They are competent. At the beginning of next week, we will agree with one of the three companies. The conditions are currently being discussed," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday evening.

He announced a meeting early next week with the Ukrainian team, where he will be presented with "all the points that satisfy us or that will reflect the fairness, justice of the agreement in our opinion."

"We see only partnership steps in this agreement and that is what the team is working on. The team will briefly present this agreement to me, the most important things at the beginning of the week and after that, in principle, the technical team will be ready for a trip to the US and for a dialogue with our American partners. For now, we are counting on the sending of our technical team," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also said that he himself is not planning a trip to the US yet.

"I am not going to do it yet," he said.