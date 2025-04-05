Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

European countries will not lift sanctions on the Russian Federation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced, and expresses hope that the US will not only not weaken, but will tighten sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

"Europe will not lift sanctions. In my personal opinion, their economy (Russia) is very dependent on European sanctions. We believe that the US will not lift sanctions, but on the contrary will take steps to strengthen them. Both daily strikes, today's strikes, and today's ballistic strike are proof that strong sanctions against Putin are needed, this will force them to stop, stop the hot phase of this war," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday evening.