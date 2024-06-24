As result of missile attack in Odesa, there are casualties, fire breaks out, civilian infrastructure damaged - authorities

As a result of the morning rocket attack in Odesa, there were casualties, a fire broke out, and civilian infrastructure was damaged, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper said on Monday.

"As a result of the Russian attack, a hit was recorded on civilian infrastructure in Odesa. Now it is already known about the victims who are receiving medical assistance, their number is being clarified. The fire is currently being extinguished," he wrote on the Telegram channel.