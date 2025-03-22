Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Last night, units of the Defense Forces shot down 100 enemy UAVs, 63 imitator drones were lost in location, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 08:30, the shooting down of 100 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in the south, north and center of the country has been confirmed," the report said.

In particular, 63 enemy imitator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

It is noted that on the night of March 22 (from 19:30 on March 21), the enemy attacked with 179 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack.