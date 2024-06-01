Ukrainian forces eliminate 35 missiles, 46 enemy drones – Air Force

On Saturday night, the Ukrainian air defense forces eliminated 81 enemy air targets, in particular, several types of cruise missiles in the amount of 35 pieces and 46 attack drones, the Air Force reported.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 81 air targets were shot down: 30 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, 46 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs," the message says.

As reported, on the night of June 1, the Russian occupiers launched a powerful missile and air strike against critical infrastructure facilities in different regions of Ukraine, using air, sea and land-based missiles, as well as Shahed type attack UAVs.

In total, the enemy fired 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack UAVs.