Six ballistic missiles, 71 drones eliminated by Defense Forces, 40 imitation UAVs lost from location

Six ballistic missiles and 71 out of 123 drones were eliminated by the Defense Forces, 40 imitation UAVs were lost, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 08:30, the downing of six Iskander-M ballistic missiles (S-400 missile defense systems) and 71 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones) was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," the message reads.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As noted, on the night of February 12 (from 19:00 on February 11), the enemy launched an attack on Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih with Iskander-M ballistic missiles (S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles). Six launches were carried out from Bryansk region and one from Crimea.

The enemy also attacked by 123 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation.

Forty enemy simulation drones were lost locationally (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk (Kryvyi Rih), Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions suffered.