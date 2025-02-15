Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:09 15.02.2025

Defense Forces eliminate 33 out of 70 drones, 37 UAVs lost locally

1 min read
Defense Forces eliminate 33 out of 70 drones, 37 UAVs lost locally
Photo: National Guard

Defense Forces eliminated 33 out of 70 drones, 37 drones were lost in location, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 09:00, the downing of 33 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions has been confirmed," the report says.

At the same time, 37 enemy drone imitators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As noted, on the night of February 15 (from 20.30 on February 14), the enemy attacked with 70 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators in the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, and Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #air_forces #uavs

