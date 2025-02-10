Defense forces shoot down 61 out of 83 enemy drones at night

Photo: National Guard

On the night of Monday, February 10, Ukrainian defenders shot down 61 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as imitation drones of other types, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 09:00, the shooting down of the 61 Shahed-type attack UAV and other types of drones was confirmed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions," the report says.

In addition, 22 enemy simulator drones were locationally lost without negative consequences.

"Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the Air Force said.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

As reported, on the night of February 10, 2025 (from 21:00 on February 9), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 83 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces.