Facts

10:22 26.02.2025

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

1 min read
Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

The Defense Forces units shot down 110 enemy UAVs out of 177 that attacked Ukrainian territory last night, the Air Force command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of February 26, 2025 (from 19:00 on February 25), the enemy attacked with 177 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone imitators of various types from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation," the press service of the Armed Forces command said.

It is reported that as of 09:00 on Wednesday, the downing of 110 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones has been confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the Armed Forces, 66 enemy drone imitators were lost (without negative consequences).

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Sumy regions suffered.

Tags: #air_forces #uavs

MORE ABOUT

09:46 26.02.2025
Two injured in Kharkiv drone attack

Two injured in Kharkiv drone attack

10:26 21.02.2025
AFU Air Force: 87 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 70 lost

AFU Air Force: 87 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 70 lost

12:51 20.02.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 80 Russian UAVs

Defense Forces shoot down 80 Russian UAVs

12:19 17.02.2025
AFU Air Force: 83 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 59 lost from location

AFU Air Force: 83 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 59 lost from location

11:09 15.02.2025
Defense Forces eliminate 33 out of 70 drones, 37 UAVs lost locally

Defense Forces eliminate 33 out of 70 drones, 37 UAVs lost locally

09:22 12.02.2025
Six ballistic missiles, 71 drones eliminated by Defense Forces, 40 imitation UAVs lost from location

Six ballistic missiles, 71 drones eliminated by Defense Forces, 40 imitation UAVs lost from location

11:25 10.02.2025
Defense forces shoot down 61 out of 83 enemy drones at night

Defense forces shoot down 61 out of 83 enemy drones at night

10:11 07.02.2025
Defense forces shoot down 81 Russian UAVs

Defense forces shoot down 81 Russian UAVs

13:54 06.02.2025
In Jan, 66% of Russian equipment disabled as result of use of attack UAVs of various types – Syrsky

In Jan, 66% of Russian equipment disabled as result of use of attack UAVs of various types – Syrsky

10:46 06.02.2025
56 UAVs shot down, 18 drones do not reach their targets last night

56 UAVs shot down, 18 drones do not reach their targets last night

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

LATEST

Umerov: there’re 221 Ukrainian citizens in Russian prisons, 134 - Crimean Tatars

Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

Sukharevsky: One hundred percent of drones, flying on Russian territory, of Ukrainian production

Rada adopts law on establishment of Higher Administrative Court

Ninety-eight combat clashes recorded

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Invaders lose 1,170 servicemen in past day

Kyivteploenergo plans to restore heat supply to 50 houses in Holosiyivsky district within 24 hours

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

AD
AD
AD
AD