Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

The Defense Forces units shot down 110 enemy UAVs out of 177 that attacked Ukrainian territory last night, the Air Force command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of February 26, 2025 (from 19:00 on February 25), the enemy attacked with 177 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone imitators of various types from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation," the press service of the Armed Forces command said.

It is reported that as of 09:00 on Wednesday, the downing of 110 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones has been confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the Armed Forces, 66 enemy drone imitators were lost (without negative consequences).

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Sumy regions suffered.