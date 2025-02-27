Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

Photo: National Guard

The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs on Thursday night, 72 lost in location without negative consequences, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 09:00, the shooting down of 90 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions has been confirmed," the report said.

As noted, on the night of February 27 (from 20:00 on February 26), the enemy attacked with 166 Shahed attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

It is reported that 72 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions suffered.