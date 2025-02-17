Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:19 17.02.2025

AFU Air Force: 83 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 59 lost from location

1 min read
AFU Air Force: 83 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 59 lost from location
Photo: National Guard

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 83 enemy UAVs last night, 59 were lost without negative consequences, and 147 drones attacked Ukraine in total, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported.

"On the night of February 17, 2025 (from 21:00 on February 16), the enemy attacked by 147 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation," the AFU Air Forces said on Telegram on Monday.

It is reported that as of 09:00, 83 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Fifty-nine enemy simulator drones were lost locationally (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Kyiv region, Poltava region and Zaporizhia were affected.

Tags: #air_forces

MORE ABOUT

12:12 05.05.2025
Air Force strikes command post of enemy's 6th motorized rifle division in Bakhmut area

Air Force strikes command post of enemy's 6th motorized rifle division in Bakhmut area

14:40 03.05.2025
Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

09:48 02.05.2025
On the night of May 2, Ukrainian defenders destroy 64 out of 150 drones used by enemy

On the night of May 2, Ukrainian defenders destroy 64 out of 150 drones used by enemy

10:35 01.05.2025
Seventy-four enemy UAVs shot down, 68 drone imitators fail to reach their targets

Seventy-four enemy UAVs shot down, 68 drone imitators fail to reach their targets

14:31 12.04.2025
Fifty-six out of 88 UAVs shot down, another 24 lost from location

Fifty-six out of 88 UAVs shot down, another 24 lost from location

09:15 20.03.2025
Air Force: 75 out of 171 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Air Force: 75 out of 171 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

11:15 05.03.2025
Some 115 Russian UAVs shot down overnight

Some 115 Russian UAVs shot down overnight

11:50 27.02.2025
Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

10:22 26.02.2025
Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

11:09 15.02.2025
Defense Forces eliminate 33 out of 70 drones, 37 UAVs lost locally

Defense Forces eliminate 33 out of 70 drones, 37 UAVs lost locally

HOT NEWS

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

LATEST

AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

Khortytsia groop of troops: enemy Buk-M3 missile system destroyed in one of key axes

Russia modernizes Iskander-M missiles making them harder to shoot down - AFU spokesman

Sybiha after enemy attack on Kyiv: This is clear evidence that increased sanction pressure on Moscow necessary

Poroshenko sues NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko for amending sanction decree against him – lawyer

Four civilians killed, eight injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – regional administration

UK Foreign Secretary on Kyiv attack: These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

AD
AD