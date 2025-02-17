AFU Air Force: 83 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 59 lost from location

Photo: National Guard

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 83 enemy UAVs last night, 59 were lost without negative consequences, and 147 drones attacked Ukraine in total, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported.

"On the night of February 17, 2025 (from 21:00 on February 16), the enemy attacked by 147 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation," the AFU Air Forces said on Telegram on Monday.

It is reported that as of 09:00, 83 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Fifty-nine enemy simulator drones were lost locationally (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Kyiv region, Poltava region and Zaporizhia were affected.