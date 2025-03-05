Facts

11:15 05.03.2025

Some 115 Russian UAVs shot down overnight

1 min read
Some 115 Russian UAVs shot down overnight
Photo: National Guard

During the night, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 115 enemy UAVs, while another 55 drone imitators failed to reach their targets.

"On the night of March 5, 2025 (from 19:30 on March 4), the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region, one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Kursk region and 181 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea," the message posted on the Telegram channel on Wednesday says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 09:30, the downing of 115 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions has been confirmed. Fifty-five enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences)," the report says.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions suffered.

Tags: #air_forces #uavs

