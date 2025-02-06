56 UAVs shot down, 18 drones do not reach their targets last night

Photo: National Guard

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last night shot down 56 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones, 18 enemy drone imitators were lost, the press service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of February 6, 2025 (from 19:00 on February 5), the enemy attacked with 77 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russia and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov region - Russia," the press service said on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 09:00, the downing of 56 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones has been confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Some 18 enemy drone imitators have been lost [without negative consequences]," the report says.

Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.