Air Force: 75 out of 171 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Last night, units of the Defense Forces shot down 75 enemy UAVs, and 63 imitator drones were lost in location, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 08:30, the shooting down of 75 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions," the report said.

In particular, 63 enemy imitator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

It is noted that on the night of March 20 (from 19:00 on March 19), the enemy launched 171 Shahed attack UAVs and drones-simulators of various types from the directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Donetsk regions suffered.