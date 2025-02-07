Defense forces shoot down 81 Russian UAVs

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of February 7, Russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones, the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"As of 09:00, the downing of the 81st Shahed-type attack UAV and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions has been confirmed," the Telegram channel says.

In addition, 31 enemy drone simulators were lost locationally without negative consequences.

Sumy, Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.