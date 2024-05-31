Some EUR 58 mln already collected within IT coalition, Spain joins

This week a meeting of the IT Coalition Steering Group led by Estonia and Luxembourg was held in Tallinn, at which the countries participating in the initiative and observers summed up the results of the first deliveries of equipment to Ukraine and announced new contributions.

"Spain announced that it will join the IT coalition in the near future. In addition, member countries of the initiative confirmed new contributions in the amount of EUR 22 million from Luxembourg, Iceland, Estonia and Belgium," the department's website reports.

Also, before the coalition meeting, a technical session was held at which developers from the Innovation Center of the Ukraine's Ministry of Defense presented the DELTA situational awareness system to the partners.

"We are grateful to our partners for their continued support, new contributions and the quick coverage of the critical needs of our military. The IT coalition initiative works bilaterally, we share our own developments and experience with our partners. Our cooperation takes the use of information technology in combat to a new level," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko said.