Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

Ukraine can expect more support from the coalition formed in Germany than it currently has, believes chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction).

"In general, this will be a fairly pro-Ukrainian coalition. We can expect more support from this coalition than we have now. In particular, regarding the provision of Tauruses [Taurus cruise missile]," Merezhko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

He stressed that the future Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz [head of the CDU party, candidate for the post of Federal Chancellor of Germany in the 2025 parliamentary elections from the CDU/CSU] takes a consistent position on increasing support for Ukraine, as does his party, which will occupy a leading position in the coalition.

"The Social Democratic Party is also quite favourably disposed towards Ukraine. At least a significant part of it," the deputy noted.

As reported, a coalition was announced in Germany on Wednesday. It includes the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).