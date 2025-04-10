Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:08 10.04.2025

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine


Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

 Discussions are ongoing regarding what format of a possible mission the Coalition of the Willing could offer to Ukraine, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said.

"The discussion is ongoing: it could be a monitoring mission, a deterrence mission, a peacekeeping mission, a security mission or a defensive mission. There are different options. And it is directly related to whether we have peace," she said before the Coalition of the Willing meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

According to Kallas, countries are now trying to figure out what each of them can do. They must also understand what the EU missions should do. "So far, we have managed to maintain the mandate and at the same time update the mission in accordance with Ukraine's needs. The Ukrainian side constantly provides feedback: this works, this does not, change this. And we can do this, and, of course, also discuss these issues," Kallas noted.

In addition, she said, countries are trying to retain support from the United States.

"It is in the interests of the United States that there be stability and peace in Europe, because what is happening in Ukraine and how this war ends also affects other security regions - for example, the Asia-Pacific. Therefore, this is also in their interests," she is convinced.

Tags: #coalition #kallas #eu

