Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:04 21.04.2025

IT coalition transfers equipment worth almost EUR 2 mln to Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

1 min read

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received another supply of equipment from the IT coalition, financed by Luxembourg and Iceland, with a total value of about EUR 2 million, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

"Thank you to the IT coalition countries for strengthening the technological resilience of our troops. With this equipment, we will increase the capabilities for high-quality and reliable communications in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is very important on the line of combat contact," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

It is reported that the partners transferred to the Ministry of Defense 3,288 access points of various models; 500 routers; 460 charging stations with solar panels; 872 phones.

