20:05 08.04.2025

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard and Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain Admiral Antony Radakin held a video conference with representatives of the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine and informed them about the results of the visit to Kyiv on April 4.

"London. With my colleague, the Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Antony Radakin, at the coalition video conference in support of Ukraine. Sharing the elements that were discussed with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv on April 4," Burkhard wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

According to him, at the video conference, its participants also discussed the continuation of work on planning the coalition, which is becoming more structured. "The next stage: a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels on April 10," he added.

As reported, on April 4, meetings were held in Kyiv between representatives of France, Great Britain and Ukraine regarding the deployment of the military contingent. It was reported that the meetings were held at the level of chiefs of military staff. On the French side, the delegation was headed by General Burkhard, and on the British side by Admiral Radakin.

After the meeting with them, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that there was tangible progress and the first details regarding the deployment of the partners' security contingent.

