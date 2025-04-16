Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:05 16.04.2025

'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

2 min read
'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

Spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Heorhiy Tykhy revealed the details of the meeting of the "Coalition of the willing" on security in the Black Sea, which is taking place at the level of technical teams.

"For some reason, the Turkish media reported that these would be some kind of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. From the very beginning, we at the Foreign Ministry knew that there would be no Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Ankara at the level of the Navy or other technical teams. Instead, we knew that a meeting of representatives of the Navy of the 'Coalition of the willing' countries was indeed being prepared for these dates in Ankara to discuss the maritime component of the future possible contingent of this partnership within the framework of the coalition of the willing, which could be in Ukraine," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering questions from Interfax-Ukraine.

The spokesman said it is important for Ukraine that discussions on ensuring Ukraine's long-term security include not only a ground contingent, but also the protection of the sky and sea. And it is the maritime component that is being discussed in Ankara these days. This is a technical meeting.

"That is, this is a meeting, let's say, of experts, people who are well-versed in the issue from these different countries of the 'Coalition of the willing,' who will present their developments, how this presence of this maritime component in the Black Sea could look like. And then this will be presented at the political level, where states and leaders will be able to make decisions regarding this maritime component," Tykhy said.

According to him, this meeting should be "considered in the context of work on long-term security guarantees."

Tags: #mfa #coalition #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

17:47 16.04.2025
Ukraine's MFA on captured Chinese citizens: We maintain contact with Chinese side through diplomatic channels

Ukraine's MFA on captured Chinese citizens: We maintain contact with Chinese side through diplomatic channels

19:00 15.04.2025
Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

20:20 14.04.2025
Ukraine invites high-ranking EU officials, leaders of Coalition of the Willing to Kyiv on May 9 as counter to Moscow parade – media

Ukraine invites high-ranking EU officials, leaders of Coalition of the Willing to Kyiv on May 9 as counter to Moscow parade – media

19:14 14.04.2025
First intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and Netherlands takes place in Lviv

First intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and Netherlands takes place in Lviv

21:02 11.04.2025
Gambia appoints diplomat accredited in Ankara, not Moscow, as part-time ambassador to Ukraine – Sybiha

Gambia appoints diplomat accredited in Ankara, not Moscow, as part-time ambassador to Ukraine – Sybiha

21:08 10.04.2025
Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

20:10 10.04.2025
Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

20:05 08.04.2025
Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

17:36 08.04.2025
Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

17:14 08.04.2025
Coalition of Willing may appear in Ukraine after complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Coalition of Willing may appear in Ukraine after complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Anti-corruption authorities report new suspicion to former dpty head of President's Office Smirnov

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

Belgium to provide Ukraine with EUR 150 mln in technical assistance within BE-Relieve Ukraine project

Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

Briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia held at President's Office

Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

Anti-corruption authorities report new suspicion to former dpty head of President's Office Smirnov

Intelligence Agency receives Sikorsky S-76A helicopter for medical evacuation

Bill on regulating virtual assets may be registered next week in Rada

Ukrainian ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC to take immediate intl measures due to another execution of prisoner

Surgeons from Canada, USA reconstruct faces of 26 wounded Ukrainians during 5th Face the Future Ukraine mission

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

AD
AD