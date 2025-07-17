Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:23 17.07.2025

Poroshenko calls Rada Vote for PM unconstitutional due to lack of coalition

2 min read
Poroshenko calls Rada Vote for PM unconstitutional due to lack of coalition
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/07/16/

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko insists on the absence of a single majority of the Servant of the People faction as a coalition in the Verkhovna Rada, and in view of this, he considers the vote on the appointment of a new prime minister in parliament on Thursday to be unconstitutional, the political force's website reported.

"Currently, 231 deputies of the single majority coalition are a fake. Some of them are hiding from corruption agencies abroad, some of them definitely do not support the candidacy of the prime minister and are not members of the coalition," Poroshenko said during the discussion of the candidacy of the prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada.

He recalled that in 2019, in the very first week of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential term, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a criminal case due to the alleged absence of a coalition when appointing the head of government in 2016, and this case was considered by the current SBI for many years.

"I am sure that we should not violate the Constitution," Poroshenko said.

The party emphasizes that during the vote on the candidacy of Yulia Svyrydenko for the post of prime minister, the monomajority faction Servant of the People gave only 201 votes "for" out of the 226 required.

As reported, a total of 262 people's deputies voted for Svyrydenko's candidacy, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the parliamentary session on Thursday. In addition to the deputies from Servant of the People, 10 deputies from the Restoration group, 12 deputies from the For the Future group and 15 deputies from the Trust group, as well as 13 non-faction deputies, cast their votes in support of her appointment. One people's deputy voted "for" the appointment in the Holos faction. The European Solidarity faction unanimously voted "against" Svyrydenko's appointment, the Batkivshchyna faction abstained from voting.

Tags: #coalition #poroshenko #parliament #primer

