Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss preparations for Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“I thanked him for his active support of the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit. All points of the Formula, which will be discussed in Switzerland on June 15 and 16, are based on the UN Charter and General Assembly resolutions, as well as fundamental human values. This is why the UN's participation is important for relevant global efforts,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel following the conversation.