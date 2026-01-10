Russian shelling kills civilian in Donetsk region, injures two, destroys high‑rise — authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

A resident of the village of Zelene, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, died, two more residents of the district were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the past day, Head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin has said on Saturday morning.

"Kramatorsk district. In Sloviansk, 11 households, four cars, power grids and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Zelene, Oleksandrivska community, one person was killed and one injured, five high-rise buildings and a power grid were damaged. In Druzhkivka, three households were damaged; in Kindrativka, a person was injured," Filashkin said on Telegram.

In addition, in Sviato-Pokrovsk, Siversk community, Bakhmut district, a household was damaged by shelling, and in Dobropillia, Pokrovsk district, two administrative buildings and four infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Bilozersk, Pokrovsk district, a five-story residential building was destroyed, and eight more apartment buildings were damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 20 times in a day; some 150 people, including 35 children, were evacuated from the frontline.