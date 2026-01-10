Occupiers capture 11 sq km in two axes in Donetsk region over day – DeepState

Russian occupiers have advanced over the last day near the village of Markove and the village of Kleban-Byk in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

"The enemy has advanced near Markove and Kleban-Byk," the DeepState OSINT project said in the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

However, there is no mention of the capture of a specific settlement.

Markove on the project maps is shown under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Kleban-Byk is partially occupied, partially in the "gray zone."

According to DeepState maps, the area of ​​enemy control in Chasiv Yar direction, where Markove is located, has increased since Thursday evening by 2.33 square kilometers due to the reduction of the "gray zone" by the same area, and in Kostiantynivka direction, where Kleban-Byk is located, by 8.7 square kilometers, partly also due to the "gray zone."

The area of ​​occupation in other directions has not increased. Instead, the "gray zone" in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk axes has increased slightly.

In general, the area of ​​occupation in all axes has increased by 11.03 square kilometers in a day and a half, the "gray zone" has decreased by 2.91 square kilometers.

As reported, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by 6.83 square kilometers per day, and the "gray zone" increased by an average of 0.4 square kilometers.