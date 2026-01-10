Budanov meets with military, law enforcers over corruption in recruitment centers and army AWOL cases

Photo: https://t.me/Kyrylo_Budanov_Official

An expanded meeting on corruption in the Territorial Centers for Recruiting and Social Support and numerous cases of absent without leave (AWOL) by servicemen was held with the participation of the heads of defense and law enforcement agencies, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"Held an expanded meeting with the leadership of the General Staff, the Ground Forces, the Supreme Military Council and the heads of the country's law enforcement agencies. On the agenda is combating corruption in the Territorial Centers for Recruiting and Social Support system and the issue of AWOL in the army. Abuse of official duties and undermining military discipline are unacceptable. We are studying the issues of these issues and preparing clear and effective solutions," Budanov said on Telegram on Saturday following the meeting.

He also said corruption in the Territorial Centers for Recruiting and Social Support system, as well as AWOL in the army, are "problems that affect our defense capability."