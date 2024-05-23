Facts

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, condemned the Russian shelling of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, which killed and injured civilians, destroyed houses and civilian infrastructure.

“These appalling attacks in Kharkiv region have been going on for almost two weeks non-stop. Thousands of civilians, including older people and people with disabilities, have been forced to flee, leaving their entire lives behind. People who were seeking safety have faced, once again, the trauma of seeing homes destroyed and people injured or killed,” Brown said in a statement released Thursday.

She added that the UN and humanitarian partners support evacuated people and those affected by strikes, providing urgent assistance.

“Yet, the war across Ukraine continues to ruin lives and deepen humanitarian needs. International humanitarian law is clear — the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure must be guaranteed,” the UN coordinator said.

