Zelenskyy: Russia does not want referendum, to find constant excuses to avoid ceasefire

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Russia does not want a referendum, and will not provide security for its holding, so it will find constant excuses to avoid ceasefire, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"First of all, we must understand that Russia does not want any referendum. And that is completely clear. Why? First, a referendum requires security. They do not want to provide us with security. A ceasefire for the people—until certain issues are resolved—they are not willing to allow. I believe that as long as they keep finding reasons… I mean, they will continuously find them to avoid a ceasefire," President Zelenskyy said to journalists on Tuesday.