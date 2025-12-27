Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:16 27.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Kinzhals, Shaheds are Putin's real attitude to proposals to end war

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Kinzhals, Shaheds are Putin's real attitude to proposals to end war
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The attack on Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones at night and in the morning is Vladimir Putin's real response to proposals to end the war, which means that the world must respond with "really strong steps" to the actions of the Russian Federation, and the US and Europe have such an opportunity, believes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There have been many questions over the past few days – so where is Russia’s response to the proposals to end the war offered by the United States and the world? Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals and 'shaheds' speak for them. This is the true attitude of Putin and his inner circle. They do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world," he wrote on Telegram.

"And this means that the pressure in response is still insufficient. If Russia turns even the Christmas and New Year period into a time of destroyed homes and burned apartments, of ruined power plants, then this sick activity can only be responded to with truly strong steps. The United States has this capability. Europe has this capability. Many of our partners have this capability. The key is to use it," Zelenskyy added.

"It is equally important to continue supporting Ukraine’s defense – our protection of life. Supplies for air defense must be sufficient and timely, especially now, when we need them most. There must be no delays in protecting lives," he stressed.

"I thank every leader and every country that is helping with this. Of course, we will not reduce our diplomatic efforts. But diplomacy will not work without security. Security must be ensured by the world’s strongest powers, and we will be discussing this in particular today and tomorrow with European leaders, with the Prime Minister of Canada, and with the President of the United States. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy concluded.

