Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:50 07.01.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross to help victims of Russian drone attack in Dnipro

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the Russian drone attack on Dnipro overnight.

"Dnipropetrovsk regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to victims and people whose homes were damaged as a result of the strike," the organization wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The URCS said that volunteers from the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Dnipro region quickly arrived at the scene following the latest attack in Dnipro. Working alongside first responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, they conducted door-to-door checks in affected buildings, ready to provide immediate assistance to those in need. The volunteers also provided ongoing support to the emergency workers, remaining on site to assist as required.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, seven people were injured in the mass Russian attack in Dnipro, including two children. The strike caused multiple fires across the city, damaging multi-storey and private residential buildings, administrative buildings, vehicles, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline.

 

