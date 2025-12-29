Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Russia's provocative statements regarding the alleged "attempted attack on Putin's residence" are an attempt to create a pretext and false justification for further Russian attacks on Ukraine, as well as to undermine and obstruct the peace process, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"The Russian allegations about an 'attempted attack on Putin's residence' are fabricated for one reason only: to provide a pretext for further attacks on Ukraine and to undermine the peace process. It's a typical Russian tactic to accuse the other side of doing what you are doing or planning to do yourself," he wrote on his Telegram channel.