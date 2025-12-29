Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:21 29.12.2025

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

1 min read
Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Russia's provocative statements regarding the alleged "attempted attack on Putin's residence" are an attempt to create a pretext and false justification for further Russian attacks on Ukraine, as well as to undermine and obstruct the peace process, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"The Russian allegations about an 'attempted attack on Putin's residence' are fabricated for one reason only: to provide a pretext for further attacks on Ukraine and to undermine the peace process. It's a typical Russian tactic to accuse the other side of doing what you are doing or planning to do yourself," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #mfa #russia #position

MORE ABOUT

20:32 26.12.2025
Russia recruits 202 Indians for war in Ukraine, most returned home, 50 still fighting – Third Army Corps

Russia recruits 202 Indians for war in Ukraine, most returned home, 50 still fighting – Third Army Corps

09:01 26.12.2025
US Senators condemn Russia for killing Ukrainian civilians on Christmas

US Senators condemn Russia for killing Ukrainian civilians on Christmas

16:35 24.12.2025
Russia tries to get its energy companies out from sanctions – Zelenskyy with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia tries to get its energy companies out from sanctions – Zelenskyy with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

20:15 23.12.2025
Ukrainian diplomacy in 2026 to focus on army, defense industry, pressure on Russia, just peace – MFA

Ukrainian diplomacy in 2026 to focus on army, defense industry, pressure on Russia, just peace – MFA

19:32 19.12.2025
Sybiha at meeting with Sikorski: Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts, security guarantees

Sybiha at meeting with Sikorski: Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts, security guarantees

20:39 18.12.2025
Ukrainian MFA responds to statement by Serbian Minister of Information: Fly won’t enter closed mouth

Ukrainian MFA responds to statement by Serbian Minister of Information: Fly won’t enter closed mouth

20:00 17.12.2025
Orbán states European Commission removes issue of using Russian frozen assets from EU Council agenda

Orbán states European Commission removes issue of using Russian frozen assets from EU Council agenda

14:45 17.12.2025
MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

09:04 16.12.2025
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers, 1 submarine during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,150 soldiers, 1 submarine during day - General Staff

22:06 15.12.2025
Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

LATEST

Ukraine’s army number envisaged by US peace plan sufficient for country's defense capability – Syrsky

ARMA activities placed under coordination of PM – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

Ukroboronprom shortlists candidates for supervisory board membership

First critical infrastructure operators purchase EW to protect their own facilities – Ministry of Defense

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Online elections via Diia require legislative changes – 1st Dpty PM

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

European Solidarity initiates Rada special session on talks in USA, asks to invite Zelenskyy

AD
AD