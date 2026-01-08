Interfax-Ukraine
21:14 08.01.2026

AFU General Staff: Defense forces hit Russian logistics facilities in occupied territories

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, in order to disrupt the supply of fuel and lubricants to units of Russian Dnepr group of forces, carried out a fire attack on a rolling stock (train) with fuel and lubricants on the loading rack of Hvardiiske oil depot in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

"The scale of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, in order to reduce the enemy's combat capabilities in Orikhiv direction, the location of the occupiers' repair unit in the area of ​​the settlement of Hirne in the occupied part of Donetsk region was hit.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue measures to systematically reduce the military-economic potential and offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers," the General Staff said.

Tags: #occupiers #logistics #attack

