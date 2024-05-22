Facts

17:36 22.05.2024

Russian drone attacks police car during evacuations in Vovchansk; law enforcement officer killed, one injured

On Wednesday, at about 11:00, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, an enemy FPV drone hit the roof of a police car that was evacuating civilians.

"A 41-year-old policeman was killed. A 27-year-old policeman was injured," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, coupled with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

