15:08 18.05.2024

Foreign diplomatic institutions will facilitate return of those liable for military service to Ukraine - resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the procedure for organizing and maintaining military records of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists, corresponding resolution No. 563 dated May 16, 2024 was published on the government website on May 17.

The resolution, in particular, deals with informing conscripts who are abroad.

"Foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine inform conscripts aged 18 to 25 years who are under permanent or temporary consular registration; during a special period, inform those liable for military service and reservists who do not have a deferment from conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, and facilitate their return to Ukraine,” the resolution says.

In addition, diplomatic institutions will report on the permanent or temporary consular registration or removal from the register of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists to the relevant district (city) territorial recruitment and social support centers, SBU bodies, relevant units of intelligence agencies at the place of their military registration (Appendix 15).

