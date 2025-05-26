Interfax-Ukraine
19:47 26.05.2025

NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has determined criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities by financial companies and pawnshops, the regulator said on its website.

According to NBU Board Resolution No. 56 of May 23, 2025, which comes into force on May 27, 2025, signs that a financial company or pawnshop has not started providing financial services activities are the absence of work within six months from the date of obtaining licenses.

In addition, such a sign is the absence of activity in providing a separate financial service within six months from the date of extension of the license for such a service.

The document also determines the date from which the National Bank begins to take into account the indicators received in the reporting files.

Tags: #nbu #resolution

