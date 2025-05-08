Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:57 08.05.2025

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

2 min read
European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children who were deported or forcibly relocated by Russia, it notes that without the return of the abducted children there will be no real peace agreement, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"The European Parliament has just adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children who were deported or forcibly relocated by Russia," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Yermak reported that the European Parliament Resolution was supported by five leading political groups. According to him, the resolution contains the following key provisions:

1. Condemns Russia's violent actions and Belarus' complicity in crimes against Ukrainian children: murders, forced displacement and deportations, illegal adoptions, sexual violence, forced Russification and militarization.

2. Calls on the EU to hold those responsible accountable and to impose sanctions on individuals and institutions involved in these crimes.

3. Demands an immediate end to the crimes, disclosure of information about all deported children and ensuring their safe and unconditional return.

4. Calls for international organizations to be given access to all children taken to Russia.

5. Condemns the forcible imposition of Russian citizenship and state adoption programs as tools of forced assimilation.

6. Demands that the EU strengthen cooperation with Ukraine and international organizations to document all missing and deported children.

7. Calls on the international community to strengthen coordination, in particular through the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

"The European Parliament clearly states: Without the return of the abducted children, there will be no real peace agreement. I sincerely thank the European Parliament for its clear position, solidarity and support for the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA," Yermak emphasized.

Tags: #children #european_parliament #resolution

MORE ABOUT

16:42 02.05.2025
Ukraine returns six more children to controlled territory

Ukraine returns six more children to controlled territory

11:19 01.05.2025
Poroshenko: EPP’s resolution reaffirms support for Ukraine, demand for just peace

Poroshenko: EPP’s resolution reaffirms support for Ukraine, demand for just peace

15:47 25.04.2025
Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

13:34 25.04.2025
Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

13:24 22.04.2025
Two children injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhia – authorities

Two children injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhia – authorities

21:02 16.04.2025
Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

20:48 15.04.2025
Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

10:47 09.04.2025
MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

16:08 03.04.2025
Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

10:17 03.04.2025
Another 11 children returned from the temporarily occupied territories, Russia

Another 11 children returned from the temporarily occupied territories, Russia

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

Ukrainians fight for peace and understand that Russia must change, or world will have to – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Before ratification of minerals deal with US, European Solidarity submits special statement to the parliament – Gerashchenko

Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

Chairman of EU Military Committee: We to continue to help Ukraine meet its urgent military, defence needs

Chairman of NATO Military Committee: Your struggle is our common cause

Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Great Britain, France preparing for any possibility of ceasefire to help Ukraine seize this opportunity, consolidate it – Radakin

AD
AD