European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children who were deported or forcibly relocated by Russia, it notes that without the return of the abducted children there will be no real peace agreement, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"The European Parliament has just adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children who were deported or forcibly relocated by Russia," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Yermak reported that the European Parliament Resolution was supported by five leading political groups. According to him, the resolution contains the following key provisions:

1. Condemns Russia's violent actions and Belarus' complicity in crimes against Ukrainian children: murders, forced displacement and deportations, illegal adoptions, sexual violence, forced Russification and militarization.

2. Calls on the EU to hold those responsible accountable and to impose sanctions on individuals and institutions involved in these crimes.

3. Demands an immediate end to the crimes, disclosure of information about all deported children and ensuring their safe and unconditional return.

4. Calls for international organizations to be given access to all children taken to Russia.

5. Condemns the forcible imposition of Russian citizenship and state adoption programs as tools of forced assimilation.

6. Demands that the EU strengthen cooperation with Ukraine and international organizations to document all missing and deported children.

7. Calls on the international community to strengthen coordination, in particular through the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

"The European Parliament clearly states: Without the return of the abducted children, there will be no real peace agreement. I sincerely thank the European Parliament for its clear position, solidarity and support for the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA," Yermak emphasized.