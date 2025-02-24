PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked the UN General Assembly for supporting the resolution "Promoting a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine."

"The resolution clearly indicates that it is Russia that is the aggressor. It reaffirms the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. The resolution emphasizes that any seizure of territory by force cannot be recognized as legal," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

He said this is an important step to restore international law and return the world to the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

As reported, the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, introduced by the Ukrainian side and developed with the support of the European Union, was supported by 93 UN member states.