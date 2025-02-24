Facts

20:08 24.02.2025

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

1 min read
PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked the UN General Assembly for supporting the resolution "Promoting a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine."

"The resolution clearly indicates that it is Russia that is the aggressor. It reaffirms the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. The resolution emphasizes that any seizure of territory by force cannot be recognized as legal," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

He said this is an important step to restore international law and return the world to the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

As reported, the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, introduced by the Ukrainian side and developed with the support of the European Union, was supported by 93 UN member states.

Tags: #shmyhal #un #resolution

MORE ABOUT

19:13 24.02.2025
General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

20:32 20.02.2025
Shmyhal: Govt ready to cooperate with US administration for pragmatic, mutually beneficial results

Shmyhal: Govt ready to cooperate with US administration for pragmatic, mutually beneficial results

16:56 20.02.2025
USA refuses to co-sponsor UN motion backing Ukraine first time since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression – source

USA refuses to co-sponsor UN motion backing Ukraine first time since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression – source

18:56 18.02.2025
PM: We start preparing for next autumn-winter period now

PM: We start preparing for next autumn-winter period now

11:03 14.02.2025
Shmyhal calls on partners to impose sanctions against Russia in nuclear industry

Shmyhal calls on partners to impose sanctions against Russia in nuclear industry

13:50 11.02.2025
We create single logistics space for goods, services to move freely in both directions from border – Shmyhal

We create single logistics space for goods, services to move freely in both directions from border – Shmyhal

15:29 05.02.2025
Shmyhal discusses strengthening Ukraine in defense industry with British Foreign Office head

Shmyhal discusses strengthening Ukraine in defense industry with British Foreign Office head

20:35 04.02.2025
Vereschuk discusses with UN Coordinator Schmale priorities of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2025

Vereschuk discusses with UN Coordinator Schmale priorities of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2025

20:04 04.02.2025
Ukrainian PM, EBRD President discuss strengthening cooperation in energy, infrastructure

Ukrainian PM, EBRD President discuss strengthening cooperation in energy, infrastructure

13:15 31.01.2025
Shmyhal: We’re introducing concept of ‘outpost community’ for hromadas in 100-km zone from border or contact line

Shmyhal: We’re introducing concept of ‘outpost community’ for hromadas in 100-km zone from border or contact line

AD

HOT NEWS

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

LATEST

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD