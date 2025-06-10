Resolution on Stefanishyna dismissal from Dpty PM, Justice Minister post registered in Rada

A resolution on the dismissal of Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, initiated by a group of MPs of the European Solidarity faction – Oleksiy Honcharenko, Oleh Syniutka, Volodymyr Ariev, Maksym Savrasov and Sofia Fedyna.

The corresponding draft resolution was posted on the Verkhovna Rada website on Tuesday.

"The Rada must immediately dismiss Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration. Together with colleagues, we submitted a corresponding resolution to the Rada," MP Honcharenko said in Telegram, commenting on the draft resolution.

Honcharenko linked the initiative to the published information regarding the deputy prime minister: "Recently, journalists found out that ARMA transferred the management of several enterprises, including the Trade Unions Building in the center of Kyiv, to a company that has connections with Mykhailo Stefanishyna, the former husband and father of the children of Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna."

Honcharenko believes that "in this way, she [Stefanishyna] illegally gained control over state-owned property through the controlled ARMA."

"While the investigation is investigating the case, Stefanishyna cannot continue to hold the post of minister and embezzle state-owned property. We call on the Council to immediately consider this resolution," he said.