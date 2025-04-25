Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

On Friday, April 25, the Austrian parliament unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the protection and return of Ukrainian children who were deported or forcibly displaced by Russia, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

"In the document, all four leading parties in Austria call for continued work at all levels - to return the kidnapped children, bring the perpetrators to justice and protect Ukrainian children in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, this is an important signal of solidarity, for which Ukraine is sincerely grateful to its Austrian partners.