MFA on approved UNSC resolution: it doesn’t contain any demands on Ukraine

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi commented on the American resolution adopted by the UN Security Council (UNSC), which calls for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"As for the UN Security Council resolution, indeed, this decision, unlike the General Assembly decision, is mandatory for execution. But if you look at the text of the decision that was adopted, the text of this resolution, it does not oblige to anything. Therefore, there were no direct consequences or demands to do anything for Ukraine as a result of this decision," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

The spokesperson added that the UN Security Council decision "does not contain any binding elements, so we do not see any additional threats from it."