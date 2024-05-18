Ukraine and allies often have different views on ending war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine and its Western allies have “the same values” but often “different views,” especially on what the end of the conflict might look like.

"We are in an absurd situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose the war. And it does not want Ukraine to lose it," Zelenskyy said in an interview with AFP published on Friday.

"Everyone wants to find some kind of model to end the war quickly," the president said when asked about the possibility of an end to hostilities scenario similar to the one that established the dividing line on the Korean peninsula.

Zelenskyy called on China and countries in the developing world to attend the Peace Summit involving dozens of leaders in neutral Switzerland next month, to which Russia was not invited.

According to him, global players such as China have influence on Russia. And the more such countries are on our side, on the side of ending the war, I would say, the more Russia will have to move and reckon with.

"We want the war to end in a just peace for us, while the West wants the war to end as soon as possible. And for them it's a just peace," Zelenskyy said.

In the interview, he also said that Ukraine only has “about 25% of what we need” to defend the country in terms of air defense.

According to Zelenskyy, in order to have parity with Russia, 120–130 F-16 fighters or other modern aircraft are needed.

He sharply criticized restrictions on strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons, although Britain and the United States have hinted in recent days that those restrictions could be eased.

“They can fire any weapon at our territory from their territory. This is the biggest advantage that Russia has. We cannot do anything with their systems, which are located on Russian territory, with Western weapons,” he said.