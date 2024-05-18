Facts

11:22 18.05.2024

Ukraine and allies often have different views on ending war - Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine and allies often have different views on ending war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine and its Western allies have “the same values” but often “different views,” especially on what the end of the conflict might look like.

"We are in an absurd situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose the war. And it does not want Ukraine to lose it," Zelenskyy said in an interview with AFP published on Friday.

"Everyone wants to find some kind of model to end the war quickly," the president said when asked about the possibility of an end to hostilities scenario similar to the one that established the dividing line on the Korean peninsula.

Zelenskyy called on China and countries in the developing world to attend the Peace Summit involving dozens of leaders in neutral Switzerland next month, to which Russia was not invited.

According to him, global players such as China have influence on Russia. And the more such countries are on our side, on the side of ending the war, I would say, the more Russia will have to move and reckon with.

"We want the war to end in a just peace for us, while the West wants the war to end as soon as possible. And for them it's a just peace," Zelenskyy said.

In the interview, he also said that Ukraine only has “about 25% of what we need” to defend the country in terms of air defense.

According to Zelenskyy, in order to have parity with Russia, 120–130 F-16 fighters or other modern aircraft are needed.

He sharply criticized restrictions on strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons, although Britain and the United States have hinted in recent days that those restrictions could be eased.

“They can fire any weapon at our territory from their territory. This is the biggest advantage that Russia has. We cannot do anything with their systems, which are located on Russian territory, with Western weapons,” he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ukraine #allies

MORE ABOUT

13:20 18.05.2024
Evil of genocide goes against Ukraine, starting from Crimea - Zelenskyy on 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatars deportation

Evil of genocide goes against Ukraine, starting from Crimea - Zelenskyy on 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatars deportation

20:33 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

18:41 17.05.2024
Joint projects between Taiwan and the Czech Republic to help Ukrainians are unique – representative of Czech govt

Joint projects between Taiwan and the Czech Republic to help Ukrainians are unique – representative of Czech govt

14:06 16.05.2024
Head of NATO Military Committee: Ukraine demonstrates capability to achieve unprecedented success on battlefield, but needs our help

Head of NATO Military Committee: Ukraine demonstrates capability to achieve unprecedented success on battlefield, but needs our help

13:26 15.05.2024
Zelenskyy, due to situation in Kharkiv region, instructs to postpone all intl events with his participation, work out new dates

Zelenskyy, due to situation in Kharkiv region, instructs to postpone all intl events with his participation, work out new dates

20:42 14.05.2024
We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

20:39 14.05.2024
Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

16:04 14.05.2024
Rasmussen-Yermak Intl Task Force suggests setting time frame for Ukraine's affiliation with NATO – until July 2028

Rasmussen-Yermak Intl Task Force suggests setting time frame for Ukraine's affiliation with NATO – until July 2028

11:55 14.05.2024
Zelenskyy: We remember and honor courage, humanity of Ukrainians - Righteous Among the Nations

Zelenskyy: We remember and honor courage, humanity of Ukrainians - Righteous Among the Nations

20:48 13.05.2024
Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

AD

HOT NEWS

Mobilization law comes into force

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Explosion heard again in Odesa – mayor

Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

LATEST

Energy facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions suffer from night attacks by Russian drones - Energy Ministry

Data of those liable for military service who are abroad will be updated through electronic account – resolution

Defense Ministry launches Reserve+ mobile application - advisor to minister

Russian troops intend to get closer to Kharkiv within tube artillery range - ISW

Russian drones attack two energy infrastructure facilities at night - Ukrenergo

Mobilization law comes into force

Ukrainian govt dismisses three dpty ministers of development of communities, territories, infrastructure

Already three killed, 28 injured reported in Kharkiv

In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

EBA, following SUP, criticizes Arakhamia's bill No. 11195 on implementation of sanctions supported by Ministry of Justice with amendments

AD
AD
AD
AD